Kids Korner: June 15 to 22, 2023

PROGRAMS

Sensational Seahorses

Calling kids who like science and art! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop-in program, Sensational Seahorses, on June 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Come discover the amazing abilities of these ocean creatures and create a colorful oceanscape diorama. to take home. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

Giant Game and Big Voice Day

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for Giant Game and Big Voice Day, an afternoon of fun and games on the library’s lawn, on June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Try your hand at games such as giant versions of Connect 4, Scrabble, and Checkers, move and balance with Twister, sing your heart out with karaoke or spin the prize wheel! Open to all. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Father’s Day Drop-In Program

Stop by the table in front of the Sunken Meadow Nature Center, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park anytime between noon and 2 p.m. on June 18 for some fun Father’s Day activities and crafts! No reservations are required. 631-269-4333

Marsh Mania

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Marsh Mania on June 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children ages 3 to 5 and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Shark Invasion!

Celebrate sharks this summer at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uncover amazing facts about these incredible predators as you hunt for clues in this shark-themed scavenger hunt. Then roll up your sleeves and excavate a genuine shark tooth fossil to take home!​ Admission fee + $10 participant. 631-367-3418

FILM

‘The Lion King’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Disney’s The Lion King (1994) on June 18 at noon. The animated feature follows the adventures of the young lion Simba and his quest to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends Timon and Pumbaa. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with an original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 28 to July 2. Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten-year-old who longs to travel the world and do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Paris to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three-dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org

Send your calendar events to [email protected]