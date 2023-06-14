Times … and dates: June 15 to June 22, 2023

Thursday June 15

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church, 1 Carow Place, St. James will host their 2023 Family Festival today from 6 to 10 p.m., June 16 and 17 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and June 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454

Friday June 16

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 15 listing.

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with an informative talk by fashion designer Celine Chen from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chen will educate guests on her life, her experience working in the fashion industry, her experience running a business and some interesting similarities and differences between the fashion industry in China and America. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. Free, no reservations required. 631-751-7707

Pride Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates its 15th anniversary season with a free concert at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach at 7 p.m. Titled “Why We Sing,” the performance is a wide-spanning musical celebration of the LGBTQ+ community featuring some of the members’ favorites selections from the last 15 years of concerts. 631-585-9393

Saturday June 17

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 15 listing.

International Day of Yoga

The Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station hosts a free United Nations 10th International Day of Yoga from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in yoga, meditations, ayurveda, pranayama, reiki, sound healing, and so much more. Bring your family and friends, meet the speakers — enjoy an offering of vegetarian fare if you wish for $35. RSVP at www.learnwithmasters.com.

All Souls Treasure Sale/Bake Sale

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook will hold a Treasure/Bake Sale on the lawn of the church starting at 9 a.m. There will treasures, home-baked goods, hot dogs and refreshments as well. Proceeds to benefit All Souls’ Handicap Accessibility Project. Call 631-241-2775 for more details.

Strawberry Festival/Tag Sale

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point present their annual Strawberry Festival and Church Tag Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with delicious food and desserts, bake sale, HUGE Tag Sale, gift basket raffles, crafts, local vendors, bounce house and children’s activities. 631-744-9355

Wet Paint Festival

Join Gallery North for its 19th annual Wet Paint Festival, an outdoor event that provides the community with the unique opportunity to watch Long Island’s plein air painters as they capture the area’s historic and natural beauty, at Old Field Farm, 92 West Meadow Road Setauket today and June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, nature tours, kids activities and more. Rain dates are June 24 and 25. Free. 631-751-2676, www.gallernorth.org

Kings Park Day

Come on down! The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th annual Kings Park Day at the Library Municipal Parking Lot, 1 Main St., Kings Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a craft fair with over 100 vendors, international food court, live music, kids activities, and more. Perfect Father’s Day gift shopping. Free admission. 631-846-1459.

Spring Craft and Flea Market

Harborfields Public LIbrary, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn will host a Spring Craft and Flea Market on its circular driveway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor fair will feature craft vendors, local businesses, and flea market items from individual sellers. Held rain or shine. 631-757-4200

Farmers & Artisans Marketplace

Farmingville Residents Association hosts a Farmers, Artisans and Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring over 45 vendors selling local produce, handmade and homemade items and flea market treasures with live music by Visco & McNeill. 631-260-7411.

Freedom Day Celebration

The Town of Brookhaven will hold its 9th annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at the historic Longwood Estate, 205 Longwood Road in Ridge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in recognition of the 157th anniversary of the end of slavery in 1865. Included is a BBQ picnic, games, music, dancing and activities for the entire family. For TOB residents only. Visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov/Juneteenth or call 451-2627 to RSVP.

Father’s Day on the Farm

Join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket for a Father’s Day Special Weekend today and June 18 from noon to 4 p.m. before the farm closes for the season. Featuring antique trucks and tractors on display, farm implements, home-made ice cream making, the Big Swing, and visits with the farm’s baby animals. The Little Store will also be open offering eggs, maple syrup, T-shirts and more. Admission is $12 adults, $10 children, free for all fathers. 631-689-8172

Northport Pridefest

The Village of Northport will host a Pridefest in the Park at Northport Village Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a “pre-tea” afternoon music festival, with a brief program, and vendors located harborside at the foot of Main Street. Some locations will host “tea” starting at 4 p.m., and the Northport Historical Society Museum will present a PRIDE pop-up exhibit. www.northportpridefest.com

Juneteenth Celebration

Town of Huntington will celebrate Juneteenth with a day filled with dancing, food, music, Double Dutch tournament, history, drummers circles and more at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will include an art activity with Art League of Long Island from 1 to 3 p.m. and free admission to the Heckscher Museum of Art. Bring seating. Free. www.heckscher.org

Sunday June 18

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 15 listing.

Wet Paint Festival

See June 17 listing.

Father’s Day on the Farm

See June 17 listing.

Father’s Day at the LIM

In honor of Father’s Day, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers free admission to fathers and grandfathers from noon to 5 p.m. Spend some quality time together exploring the museum’s latest exhibits: Picturing America’s Pastime and Home Fields: Baseball Stadiums of LI and NYC and visiting the state of the art Carriage Museum. 631-751-0066

Juneteenth Walking Tour

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport celebrates Juneteenth with a Black History Walking Tour at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Researcher Ceylan Swenson will offer attendees a new perspective on familiar locations and tells the stories of the generations of Black families who lived in and around Northport. Tickets are $10 per person. To register, call 631-757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Monday June 19

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. Rev. Lisa Williams and Ann Pellegrino will present Planting Seeds of Hope: The Bethel Hobbs Community Farm Story. Come learn about the farm’s rich history, its growth and development, present service and operation and future vision. Suggested donation, free for members. Also available via Zoom. Register at www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Tuesday June 20

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a talk by Rabbi Aaron Benson about the “Destruction of the Temple” and its ramifications in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Tribute to Sam Cooke

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Cooke Book, a celebration of Sam Cooke’s career that blazed a trail for Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye, Rod Stewart, Smokey Robinson, and many other giants of soul music performed by Darrian Ford in concert at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com

Wednesday June 21

No events listed for this day.

Thursday June 22

Summer Thursday at the LIM

Kick off your summer with a free outdoor concert featuring Ray Lambiase on the grounds of the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the concert and view the latest exhibits at the History Museum. In the case of rain, concert will be held in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. Free admission. 631-751-0066

Summer Swap Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concert featuring the Equity Brass Band on the front lawn of the museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Grab a lawn chair and come on down! Sponsored by Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine. The concert series continues with Nikos Chatzitsakos Tiny Big Band on July 13, and the Melanie Marod Ensemble on Aug. 10. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true.Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Julia, in Verona to woo Silvia for himself. With a pair of bumbling servants and a dog, it’s a lively Shakespearean comedy about the complexities of love, lust, and friendship. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Princess Ida’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St. Smithtown hosts a performance of Princess Ida, the classic comic opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, on June 17 at 8 p.m. Presented in an all-new production by the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island, the opera follows Princess Ida who has fled an arranged marriage to the son of King Hildebrand and instead sets up a college for women, where she teaches the then-unthinkable principles of women’s rights and equality for all, regardless of rank, gender, wealth or nationality. Featuring a 23-piece orchestra. Tickets are $30, seniors and students $25. To order, visit www.gaslocoli.org. 516-619-7415

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a reunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].

Vendors Wanted

■ Vendors are wanted for the 2nd annual Port Paws Dog Festival at Joe Erland Park in Port Jefferson on July 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $350 for 10X10 booth for both days. Visit portpawsdogfest.com/vendors or text 516-939-8960.

■ Spirit of Huntington, 2 Melville Road, Huntington seeks artists, musicians, and vendors fort its Spirit of Summer Art Festival on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $125 fee for 8’ by 10’ area. Rain date Aug. 13. Deadline to apply is July 28. Visit www.spiritofhuntington.com.

■ The Village of Lake Grove seeks arts & crafts, food and community vendors for its 2023 Lake Grove Summer Festival at Memorial Park, 980 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit lakegroveny.gov for an application.

■ Vendor applications are now available for Sunshine Prevention Center’s Family Fall Festival at 468 Boyle Road, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Oct 15). Fee is $50 for a 10 x 10 space, no charge for Agency Resource tables. Bring your own tables, tents, chairs. All vendors must also donate a prize ($20 value) for a raffle. Register at www.sunshinepreventionctr.org or email [email protected].

■ Craft and new merchandise vendors are wanted for the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church Fall Car Show and Craft Fair, 90 Edgewood Ave., Smithtown, on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per booth (10’ by 10’ space). For more information, call 631-265-4520 or visit www.Stthomasofcanterbury.net.