SBU’s Justice Achonu elected to national panel

Justice Achonu, MD, an orthopaedic surgery resident at Stony Brook Medicine, is one of four orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S. to be selected for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery’s (ABOS) Resident Advisory Panel. Responsible for providing insight into the resident experience, the panel collaborates with multiple other committees within the ABOS to support the interests of residents throughout the country. His two-year term on the panel begins July 1, 2023.

According to the ABOS, each applicant to the panel is reviewed by at least two ABOS Board members who are all accomplished leaders in their field. Applicants practice in all regions of the country. Dr. Achonu’s panel cohort is the third ever selected by the ABOS. Every year, the panel is tasked with identifying and completing a project that will benefit orthopaedic residents across more than 200 accredited training programs nationwide.

Panelists are encouraged to provide the ABOS with recommendations, several of which have been adopted by the Board, including an official Residency to Retirement Roadmap.

Dr. Achonu received a B.S. in neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015 and graduated from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University in 2020. He resides in Holbrook.

Stony Brook’s Department of Orthopaedics provides full-service patient care and sub-specialty resident and faculty training in all areas of Orthopaedics. The department includes a comprehensive Orthopaedic Research Program featuring clinical and laboratory facilities and resources for investigation of molecular, biologic, and biomechanical research topics.