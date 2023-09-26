Four men arrested after robbing smoke shop in Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police arrested four men after they, along with a fifth man, allegedly robbed a smoke shop in Ronkonkoma on Sept. 21.

Five men entered Lucky 7 Smoke Shop, located at 404A Rosevale Ave., at approximately 12:35 a.m. One man, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, restrained the clerk, while the other four men stole merchandise and cash from the register. All five men then ran out of the store and fled towards Rosevale Avenue.