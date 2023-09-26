Four men arrested after robbing smoke shop in Ronkonkoma
A Highway Patrol officer observed the men running from the store and getting into a gray Volkswagen Jetta, followed the vehicle, and requested backup. When the Jetta parked in a driveway on Terry Road, multiple occupants fled on foot, and the driver was arrested. Fourth Precinct Patrol units established a perimeter, and Canine and Aviation Section officers arrived at the scene. Three of the men who fled were located nearby and taken into custody.
Fourth Squad detectives charged Albert Diaz, 22, Angel Argueta, 19, Vasco Arnault, 19, and an 18- year-old male, all of Wyandanch, with Robbery 1st Degree.
The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.