Police seek man who used stolen credit card in Islandia, Central Islip

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used a stolen credit card in Islandia and Central Islip.

A man allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Walmart in Islandia and Target in Central Islip on September 7. The fraudulent purchases were in excess of $1,000.

