Four canoers rescued from Long Island Sound off Wading River

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued four canoers in the Long Island Sound off of Wading River on May 21.

Darwin Ortis, Adrian Zelaya, Walter Noriega and Gelyn Linairs were in two canoes on the Long Island Sound, approximately 3⁄4 mile north of Wading River Beach, when they capsized and went overboard into approximately 58-degree water. Linairs called 911 at 7:23 p.m.

Aviation Section officers found the people in the water and directed Marine Bureau officers Gregory Stroh and Michael Malone aboard Marine Delta to their location. The canoers, three of whom were wearing life preservers, were taken aboard Marine Delta before being transferred to a Sound Beach Fire Department vessel.

Ortis, 32, of Mastic Beach, Zelaya, 32, from Central Islip, Noriega, 47, of Mastic Beach and Linairs, 41, of Mastic Beach were all transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of hypothermia.