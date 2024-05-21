Rocky Point massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two women on May 21 during a raid at a Rocky Point massage parlor that was

previously raided earlier this year.

In response to community complaints, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Seventh Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation at Rocky Point Foot SPA, located at 379 Route 25A Unit G. This is the second raid at the location in five months, with two women arrested at the same location on January 16.

Xiaoyan Song, 48, of Flushing, and Yueh-Ping Chu, 58, of Flushing, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. The Town of Brookhaven issued several violations. Both women were issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.