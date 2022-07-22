Former Three Village BOE member dies at 77

William Connors, 77, a former board of education member in the Three Village Central School District died July 21.

In an email, Superintendent Kevin Scanlon informed district residents of Connors’ passing. He described him as “a symbol of strength, dignity, and reason for decades in Three Village. He epitomized the phrase ‘a gentleman and a scholar.'”

Connors serves on the board of ed for a total of 21 years. When he was on the board from 1994 to 2006, he was Vice President from 1995 to 1996 and president between 1996 and 2006. He was reelected to the board in 2012 and served until 2021. He once again took on the role of Vice President from 2013 to 2014 and president from 2014 to 2020.

A full obituary will be published at a later time on this website and in the July 28 edition of The Village Times Herald.