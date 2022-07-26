Two men confront woman in Smithtown driveway, steal money and checks

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a Smithtown woman was confronted outside her home the morning of July 26 by two men who allegedly stole money and checks.

A woman was standing in her driveway at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Grandview Lane when two men, both wearing ski masks, approached her and displayed a gun. While speaking to the woman in Spanish, they motioned for her to go in the home.

The woman, who does not speak Spanish, attempted to run from the men who then grabbed her and engaged in a struggle with her. The woman was able to free herself and run toward the street. The men stole money and checks from the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene. The woman was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.