Flushing Bank recently hosted two ribbon-cutting ceremonies at its new Islandia and Shirley locations in Suffolk County. These are two of the four locations resulting from the Bank’s recent acquisition of Empire National Bank. Members of Flushing Bank’s management team were joined by several state and local elected officials at the event.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity made possible by our recent acquisition of Empire National Bank to expand our Long Island presence and introduce Flushing Bank to the Suffolk County market. We look forward to building upon the relationships that have been established with our customers and expanding our banking services to the individuals, families, and businesses in the surrounding areas,” said John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank.

“As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back and demonstrating our commitment to the communities we serve. And, we are extremely excited to be a part of their economic recovery, growth, and development,” he said.

In top photo, joining Flushing Bank’s ribbon-cutting at the Shirley branch were, from left, Thomas Buonaiuto, Senior EVP, Chief of Staff and Deposit Channel Executive, Flushing Bank; Pat Mezeuk, Director of Government Banking, Flushing Bank; Dorothy Lamboy, Assistant Manager, Flushing Bank; Mike Bingold, Senior EVP and Chief Retail and Client Development Officer, Flushing Bank; John Schneidawin, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning; NYS Assemblywoman-Elect Jodi Giglio, District 2, and Town of Riverhead Councilwoman; Board of Education President Robert Vecchio, William Floyd School District; Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale; Krista Classie, Assistant Branch Manager, Flushing Bank; Bill Guiducci, Branch Manager, Flushing Bank; John R. Buran, President and CEO, Flushing Bank; Ana Ortiz, representing New York State Senator Monica Martinez, District 3; Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town of Brookhaven Councilman Daniel Panico, District 6; Tim Rothang, representing Suffolk County Legislator Rudy Sunderman, District 3; Beth Wahl, President, Chamber of Commerce of the Mastics & Shirley; Rhonda Pierson-Delorenzo, VP / Long Island Area Manager, Flushing Bank; and Bill Gianakos, Director of Retail Banking, Flushing Bank.

In photo on right, joining Flushing Bank’s ribbon-cutting at the Islandia branch were (left to right): Tara Ramdeo, Customer Care Associate, Flushing Bank; Thomas Buonaiuto, Senior EVP, Chief of Staff and Deposit Channel Executive, Flushing Bank; Town of Islip Councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen; John Schneidawin, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning; Suffolk County Legislator Tom Cilmi, District 10; John R. Buran, President and CEO, Flushing Bank; Dorothy Overton, VP / Branch Manager, Flushing Bank; Mike Bingold, Senior EVP and Chief Retail and Client Development Officer, Flushing Bank; Ana Ortiz, representing New York State Senator Monica Martinez, District 3; Rhonda Pierson-Delorenzo, VP / Long Island Area Manager, Flushing Bank; Bill Gianakos, Director of Retail Banking, Flushing Bank; Town of Islip Councilman James O’Connor; Pat Mezeuk, Director of Government Banking, Flushing Bank; and Pat Tiffany, SVP, Marketing Director, Flushing Bank.