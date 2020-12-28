Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor selected for IMLS CARES Act grant project

In this two-year project, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.

“We are delighted to have been chosen for this project and cannot wait to get started,” said Brenna McCormick-Thompson, Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor Curator of Education. “We feel we’ve only just begun to tap into the potential virtual programming has to serve our community.”

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services [CAGML-246991-OMLS-20].

About The Whaling Museum

The Whaling Museum & Education Center is located at 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor and specializes in the culture and history of our maritime heritage as illustrated by the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Industry of the 1850s. Fall/Winter Hours: Sat-Sun 12-4 pm. Learn more at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org