Gurwin launches Stop the Spread video

With flu season’s arrival amid the coronavirus pandemic and public division over preventative protocols, residents and staff of the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack took matters into their own hands, launching their first-ever Public Service Announcement (PSA) educational campaign. The 45-second PSA video highlights simple everyday practices to keep illness at bay while the nation awaits the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Preventing the spread of illness in the elderly population is critical, and during the current crisis has taken on more urgency. Mitigating the flu through vaccine and personal hygiene habits has been shown to reduce sickness and hospitalization, this at a critical juncture when healthcare resources are strained due to the pandemic. Calls to “Wear a mask,” “Wash your hands” and “ Do your part” can be heard throughout Gurwin’s “Stop the Spread” video campaign from both employees throughout the 460-bed nursing home, as well as the residents themselves, who are among the most vulnerable. Social distancing and flu shot recommendations are also voiced by campaign participants.