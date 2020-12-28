Brookhaven Set to Adopt Resolution for Automatic Renewal of Senior/Disability Tax Exemption

Town of Brookhaven officials have made renewing existing Senior/Disability income property tax exemptions easier for residents.

Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and members of the Town Board announced Dec. 28 that residents who have existing Senior/Disability Low Income property tax exemptions will be automatically renewed and will not have to reapply in person at Town Hall or by mail.

The change in New York State requirements for in-person renewal was made after Romaine and supervisors from Suffolk County’s other nine towns appealed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to issue an executive order allowing this renewal.

“The last thing our seniors and disabled residents need to worry about is the red tape associated with renewing their Senior/Disability Low Income Exemptions,” Romaine said. “This change allows our town to dispense with the traditional renewal process and create an automatic renewal that will bring much needed relief for these residents.”

Under state law, eligible property owners are required to file an annual application for Senior/Disability Low Income exemptions with the assessor’s office to by March 1 to continue the exemption. To protect these residents that are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, the Town Board will pass a resolution at their reorganizational meeting on Jan. 4 allowing for the automatic renewal this year.