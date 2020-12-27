Flushing Bank donates tickets to holiday light show

Flushing Bank donated tickets for 25 carloads to the Smith Point Light Show, presented by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, to Colonial Youth & Family Services. The presentation took place on December 18 at the Flushing Bank’s branch located at 1044 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, NY. Members of Flushing Bank’s management team were joined by Ray Hopp, Deputy Director of Colonial Youth & Family Services. The tickets will be given to local families free of charge to brighten their holiday season.

“As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back and demonstrating our commitment to the communities we serve. We are new to the Suffolk County market, however because of our recent acquisition of Empire National Bank and its long-standing relationship with the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, we are a proud sponsor of the Smith Point Light Show. Our sponsorship package included tickets for twenty-five carloads. Given what a tough year this has been for all of us, we wanted to spread a little holiday cheer to the children and families who could use it most,” said John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank. “We are happy that the Colonial Youth & Family Services will be able to provide an opportunity for those in need to see this spectacular event.”