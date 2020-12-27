Call for Artists from Huntington Arts Council

Calling all artists! The Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington seeks submissions for its upcoming exhibit, Paradoxical Paradigms, to be held from Feb. 3 to March 13, 2021. Deadline to enter is Jan. 4, 2021.

A paradox is defined as something that contradicts itself but is nevertheless true, something that should not exist but defies expectations. Huntington Arts Council is calling for artists to challenge themselves and push the boundaries with what is possible with their art. Pieces that seem impossible yet exist anyway, exploring themes of the impossible and the contradictory.

About the Juror: Kristin Cuomo is the Senior Museum Educator at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook, NY. She develops and facilitates interpretive history and arts programming, with a focus on accessibility for all audiences. She curates the museum’s community exhibits, including annual student art shows and exhibits celebrating the work of artists from community partnerships. Prior to the museum, Kristin developed and taught arts programming for out of school time and community programs across Long Island; she also works as an arts manager. She holds a BA in The Arts and Community Programming and is an MA candidate in the Museum Studies program at City University of New York.

ENTRIES

* Entries must be original to entrant. Framed entries require hanging wire. Submission materials cannot be returned.

* Selected works are chosen by the juror. No more than two works per artist are selected.

ELIGIBILITY

* All artists and media.

SIZE

* No work should exceed 48 inches in any direction.

* Standing work cannot be higher than 72 inches.

* Video maximum: 50 MB.

ENTRY FEE

* First three entries:

JOURNEY* school students $15

Full-time students $25

Artist members $30

Non-members $40

Additional entries $5 each

Please note: Entry fees are nonrefundable.