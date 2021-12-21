Feinstein scores 1,000th SportsSuffolk CountyVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - December 21, 2021 0 4 Mt. Sinai senior Gavin Takacs boxes out in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo 1 of 22 Mt. Sinai junior Chris Paz looks for an open lane for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Chris Paz shoots for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Derrek Shechter from the free throw line for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Derrek Shechter shoots for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Derrek Shechter shoots for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Derrek Shechter scores for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai freshman Dominic Pennzello lays up for 2 for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai freshman Dominic Pennzello shoots for 2 for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai freshman Dominic Pennzello shoots for 2 for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein banks 2 more on his way to his 1000th varsity point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein banks 2 more on his way to his 1000th varsity point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein fights for the rebound for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein banks 2 more on his way to his 1000th varsity point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein banks 2 more on his way to his 1000th varsity point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein drains a triple for his 1000th varsity point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein scored his 1000th point in his varsity career in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein scored his 1000th point in his varsity career in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Drew Feinstein scored his 1000th point in his varsity career in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai senior Gavin Takacs muscles his way to the rim in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai senior Gavin Takacs muscles his way to the rim in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai senior Gavin Takacs boxes out in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai junior Thomas Frycek shoots for the Mustangs in a home game against Hauppauge Dec 18. Bill Landon photo With 997 career varsity points and counting, Mount Sinai’s Drew Feinstein drained a triple from the corner for the juniors 1.000th career varsity-point in a home game against Hauppauge Dec. 18. Feinstein a varsity player since the 8th grade seemed unfazed by the accomplishment saying he did nothing different to prepare for the history making game. “Pretty much do what I do just play just gotta play hard,” said Feinstein, who led his team in scor-ing with 22 points. “I always show up in the second half.” Despite a 4th quarter surge, the Mustangs fell short 76-69 in the non-league matchup. Derrek Shechter hit a pair of treys, 5 from the free throw line and 3 from the floor for 17 points and Dominic Pennzello the freshman banked 10. The Mustangs are back in action Dec. 21 with a road game against Miller Place where tip-off is 4:30 p.m. — All photos by Bill Landon