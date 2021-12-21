Man robs Commack bank Police & FireTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 21, 2021 0 4 Suffolk County police car. File photo Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Commack bank the afternoon of Dec. 12. A man entered Chase bank, located at 39 Vanderbilt Parkway, at 12:59 p.m. and allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer. The robber fled in an unknown direction. The robber is described as an adult male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and hat and a blue face mask. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.