Brookhaven IDA closes on new Upper Port project Port Times RecordSuffolk CountyTown of Brookhaven by Julianne Mosher - December 22, 2021 0 83 A rendering of the new mixed-use complex to be built on the corner of Main Street and North Country Road in Port Jefferrson. Photo from The Gitto Group The Gitto Group is one step closer to starting the construction on its latest project in Upper Port. Vice President Rob Gitto said that earlier this month the group received approval from the Village of Port Jefferson and the Town of Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency to finally close on an economic development package that will assist as the developer constructs a mixed-use project on the corner of Main Street and North Country Road. Gitto said the complex will include 36 rental units and two retail spaces below. It is to be located where the PJ Lobster House originally stood, as well as a former florist shop. “We’re excited to have another project in the village,” Gitto said. “It’s a very important corner and we’re looking forward to building a nice product.” The Gitto Group has built another development uptown, The Hills at Port Jefferson Village, which has been at a steady full capacity since opening. These projects are part of the continuous plan to revitalize Upper Port. According to the IDA, Port Development, an affiliate of The Gitto Group, plans to demolish the two buildings, 4,400 square feet and 1,800 square feet respectively, and replace them with a three-story building totaling 48,660 square feet, spending $15 million to replace the now-vacant buildings. The complex will have 32 one-bedroom apartments of approximately 750-850 square feet each and four two-bedroom units of about 1,200 square feet. Resident amenities will include a fitness room, lobby and lounge spaces, an indoor garage, and a private outdoor patio and lawn/garden area. The ground level of the proposed building, within walking distance of the LIRR’s Port Jefferson station, will include 1,800 square feet of commercial/retail space. “There is currently a high demand for rental housing in the Town of Brookhaven and the Port Jefferson area and this project will add to the supply,” said Frederick C. Braun III, chairman of the Brookhaven IDA. “Also, this development will make a positive, long-term economic impact on the village and further the revitalization of Upper Port.” The project is expected to generate 133 construction jobs and five full-time equivalent permanent jobs. Construction is expected to take 18 months. Gitto added that people will begin to see more movement on the property now that approvals have been secured. “We are starting the preliminary work,” he said. “We’re getting ready for demolition but we won’t be able to start construction until March.”