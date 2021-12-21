East meets West in Smithtown SportsTimes of Smithtown by Rita J. Egan - December 21, 2021 0 2 1 of 24 Smithtown East senior Nick Ferraro drives the lane in a road game against Smithtown West. Credit: Bill Landon Smithtown West senior Christian Alessandro comes down with the rebound in a home game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West senior Quinn Albertson goes to the rim in a home game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West senior Brendan Tenety goes up for the score in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West senior Christian Alessandro goes up for two in a home game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Sophomore forward Benjamin Rappa scores for Smithtown West in a league game at home against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Smithtown East junior forward Brennan Hanley scores in a road game against Smithtown West. Credit: Bill Landon Smithtown East junior forward Brennan Hanley looks for an open lane in a road game against Smithtown West. Credit: Bill Landon Smithtown West senior forward Jared Thomas from the line in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Patrick Burke scores in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East senior Niko DeCristofaro fights his way to the basket in a road game against Smithtown West. Credit: Bill Landon Sophomore guard Lorenzo Rappa lays up for two for Smithtown West in a league game at home against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Chris Illari shoots shoots in a road game against Smithtown West. Credit: Bill Landon Smithtown West senior Brendan Tenety shots from long range in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo 13 Smithtown West junior Landon Schneider shoots in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West junior Patrick Burke blocks a shot in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West junior Landon Schneider #22 boxes out Traven Pannell in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West senior Tyler Anderson fights for the rebound in a home game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo The Whisperettes. Smithtown East sophomore Benjiman Haug nails a three pointer Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Sophomore guard Lorenzo Rappa scores for Smithtown West in a league game at home against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Patrick Burke scores in a league III game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West senior Tyler Anderson lays up for the score in a home game against Smithtown East Dec 20. Bill Landon photo Battle of the boards when East meets West Dec 20. Bill Landon It was the battle of the Bulls when Smithtown East traveled to Smithtown West High School where East faced an unrelenting defensive press by Smithtown West in a League III matchup Dec. 20. Smithtown West caused several turnovers that resulted in a 21-point lead at the half. West benched their starters and played the balance of their roster in the 62-36 victory to remain undefeated. Smithtown West senior forward Patrick Burke led his team in scoring with a free throw and eight field goals for 17 points. Teammate Tyler Anderson followed netting 14, and Lorenzo Rappa banked eight. Smithtown East sophomore Benjaman Haug hit a three-pointer five from the floor and six from the free throw line for 19 points.