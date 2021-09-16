Fall Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show heads to St. James

Photo from Brick Clay Studio

SUPPORT OUR LOCAL ARTISTS

The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James will present a Fall Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants are local artists presenting unique and original works. The Gallery Shop will be open to browse the handmade pottery made on the premises. Please join them in reconnecting with the artist community. Admission is free. For more information, visit  www.thebrickstudio.org or call 833-THE-BRICK.

