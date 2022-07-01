Emma Clark Library hosts food drive in July

Throughout the month of July, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will be collecting nonperishable food items to be donated to local food pantries and nonprofit organizations.

Food pantries often see bare shelves during the summer and need help with restocking items for those who are food insecure. Library teen volunteers will be collecting contributions that the public donates to the Library and delivering the food to various food pantries throughout the community.

Donation boxes will be located in the Library lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate during Library hours. Some suggestions for food items include cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, tuna fish, juice, gum, snacks (pretzels, granola bars, trail mix, cookies), pasta, and pasta sauce.

For more information, call 631-941-4080 or visit www.emmaclark.org.