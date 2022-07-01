Hauppauge Class of 2022 celebrates

1 of 12

Last Friday, June 24, Hauppauge High School seniors walked onto the field for the last time as students.

During the graduation ceremony, students and attendees were joined by Distinguished Alumni Speaker Paul Monusky from the Class of 1997, bottom left.

Monusky is an 11-time Emmy-winning senior producer/director for NFL Films. He got his start in broadcasting at the high school when he began taking TV production classes with Mr. Fran DePetris. He was also the editor-in-chief for the school newspaper during his time as a Hauppauge Eagle.