Commack High School celebrates the Class of 2022

It was a hot evening but that didn’t stop Commack High School seniors from celebrating their graduation day with family and friends on June 24.

During the ceremony, student speakers Daniel Figueroa and Robert Acebedo addressed the crowd, and senior class president Allison Spalding presented the Class of 2022 gift.

Interim Superintendent of Schools David Flatley and high school principal Carrie Lipenholtz also addressed the crowd.

— Photos by Rita J. Egan