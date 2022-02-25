Editorial: Voice your concerns

Over the course of the last month, local elected officials were speaking out against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) plan to allow, potentially, accessory apartments to every home throughout the state.

Members of Congress across Long Island bashed the idea, state senators and assembly members did, too. It even got to the hyper local level when Brookhaven and Huntington towns both held press conferences asking Hochul to reconsider the plan, saying that it would not fit into the landscape of Long Island. The Town of Smithtown strongly objected, too.

It was bipartisan. Members from both parties said that it would impact the way we live here, parking would be terrible, property values could decrease and the already concerning sewage issues we have on Long Island would worsen. It simply wouldn’t work.

And just this week, it looks like all that kicking and screaming had an impact. Hochul decided to pull the plan from the state budget.

So, what does this mean?

The events that led up to her decision were important. All of those press conferences hosted by our elected officials were worth the time and effort. The stories that the media reported on got other people talking, thinking and writing.

This shows how important it is to reach out to our local representatives. Tell them what you want and ask them to help make a change. That’s their job.

Reach out to us, your local media and write letters to the editor. Voice your concerns and demand action.

Some things cannot be changed or might take longer than desired. But there are other opportunities that can be fixed before they take flight.

If it wasn’t for our local elected officials looking over the state budget and noticing the line about the apartments, some of us might not have known about the issue until it was too far along to be stopped.

That’s when people begin to complain, but sometimes not much can be done.

Stay vigilant and be proactive instead of reactive. Use what resources are available to us now to make continuous changes that will benefit us and our families.

We’re all in this together and the more we communicate, the better. But we should remember to say “thank you” to those who made it possible when you finally get your way.