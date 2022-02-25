Allied Physicians Group, an independent provider of high-quality comprehensive family health care services for both children and adults, recently held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new office, Allied Pediatrics of Rocky Point, at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point, on Feb. 16. The new office is the 24th Allied location on Long Island, bringing the total number of pediatric offices in the New York Metropolitan Area to 36, and is also Allied’s first office that has been constructed from the ground up.

The 5,500 sq. ft., state-of-the-art pediatric office has eight employees, with three pediatricians Dr. Nubia Vargas-Chen, Dr. Eric Levene and Dr. Daniel Freidman. With an urgent need for Pediatricians in the area, these physicians will provide the highest quality of care to all patients in the Rocky Point and surrounding communities.

The event was attended by Councilwoman Jane Bonner on behalf of the Town of Brookhaven.

“I am very happy to welcome Allied Physicians Group’s to the Rocky Point community. This is an important new business in our community and I wish Dr. Fierstein and her staff the best of luck. We have a growing number of families with young children in the area who will be well served. This new office will be convenient for families living here in Rocky Point and the surrounding area,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

The Rocky Point office has health safety protocols in place to protect patients from the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. Design elements include separate sick and well areas and a state-of-the-art HVAC system with UV lighting to improve air quality. Services for patients and families includes wellness care, vaccinations, sick care, a new parent helpline, breastfeeding support, telehealth services, nutrition assistance, asthma control education (ACE) and community education (webinars, CPR classes).

“Our experienced pediatricians and clinicians are committed to providing high quality care and exceptional service to families and children of the Rocky Point community,” said Dr. Kerry Fierstein, CEO of Allied Physicians Group. “With a growing number of children in the community, this new office is convenient for families in Rocky Point and the surrounding areas.”

Pictured in top photo are, from left, Lauren Diguisieppe, Angela Holdorf, Ariele Alon, Angela M. Noncarrow, District Office Director for Senator Palumbo, Pat Athanasakes, Nicole Mann, Dr. Gregson Pigott, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, Dr. Nubia Vargas-Chen, lead physician at Allied Pediatrics of Rocky Point, Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Dr. Kerry Fierstein, CEO of Allied Physicians Group, Andrew Phillips, Kevin Edwards, SVP of Business Development, Patricia Martin-Quinn, Allen Wirtenson, David Baskin, Jennifer Colamartino, Sylvia DaCunha, Heather Edwards, Executive Director of Allied Foundation, Tina Colangelo, Mary Ellen LaSala, Cathryn Mackie, Margaret Galatioto, Jack Rosebery, Josh Klinger, Brianne Chidichimo, Director of Marketing for Allied Physicians Group.

For more information, call 631-315-7747 or visit www.alliedphysiciansgroup.com.