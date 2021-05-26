Editorial: A bumpy ride toward better roads

Last week, May 21, dozens of people from all walks of life gathered in front of the state office in Hauppauge to talk about how New York needs to fix its roadways.

Spearheaded by county Legislator Nick Caracappa (R-Selden), he had a bipartisan group of local and state representatives, as well as advocates for the safety of drivers, riders and walkers.

The idea behind the press conference was to demand that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) fund more money toward fixing our roadways.

Ironically enough, that morning, a $30.6 million investment for resurface and repair projects was granted for Long Island state roads.

But the meeting was still relevant.

We heard the stories of motorcyclists, bike riders and people who choose to walk alongside state-run roads. They said how terrifying it is to navigate through the craters within the streets that are otherwise called potholes.

They are dangerous, and we applaud the legislator for standing his ground demanding more. We all complain that the roads are terrible around here — some towns are better than others because they have jurisdiction over their lanes. But when it comes to state roads — roads like Route 25 which drives completely through our newspapers’ coverage area, the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway — not only is it scary when you unintentionally hit a pothole, but it can be damaging to our vehicles.

Is New York State going to pay us back for the blown-out tires we’ve gotten driving to work? Are they going to repair our dented rims?

No, they won’t. But the least the state can do is continuously fix up the large holes that sink into the blacktop.

We know that it’s hard to keep up with. We know a lot of work goes into it. But after Friday’s conference, we know that there are many of us who want our major roadways to be safe.