E-waste, Paper Shredding and Prescription Drug Take Back Event held in Mt. Sinai

On May 4, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner was at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mt. Sinai for her first Paper Shredding, Electronic and Prescription Drug Take Back recycling event of the year. The beautiful weather brought out 520 vehicles to drop off 6360 lbs. of electronic waste, 16,480 lbs. of paper for shredding and 11 boxes of prescription drugs for proper disposal.