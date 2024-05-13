Smithtown artist Thomas DiCicco featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Smithtown artist Thomas DiCicco will be on view May 15 – July 18, 2024 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.

Thomas DiCicco is a lifelong resident of Smithtown and one of the co-founders of Globecomm, a large satellite communications company, also based in Smithtown. Retiring early, he quickly became aware he needed something to take up his time, and tried his hand at art, never having painted anything before. He started his first acrylic painting in 2018 at age 68 years old. The results of his first attempt came out better than he expected, and so he was encouraged to continue trying this new time occupying endeavor.

In the beginning he started painting those works of well-known impressionist artists, starting with Van Gogh and then moving on to several of the other famous names from the same time period. After doing numerous impressionist paintings of still life and landscapes, he moved toward abstract works by well-known early leaders in abstract work, like Kandinsky and Klee, who astonishingly were painting abstract works more than 100 years ago.

In each of the impressionist paintings in this exhibit, he tried to duplicate the original masterpiece as faithfully as possible, so that when it was finished, if it looked like the original, he was satisfied and used that as a gauge to judge his work. The famous Van Gogh Café piece in this exhibit was painted during COVID, and he thought that it would be a cleaver new twist to have the Café CLOSED, not unlike what we were experiencing in 2020.

STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!”