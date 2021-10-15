Dress for Success Brookhaven accepts donation from Macy’s Smith Haven

Representatives from Macy’s Smith Haven visited the Dress for Success Boutique at Brookhaven Town Hall recently to present a donation of $5,000 in Macy’s gift cards and a selection of women’s blouses. Macy’s Smith Haven has been a generous supporter of Dress for Success Brookhaven for many years. In 2020, the store donated 1,800 prom dresses to the Dress for Success Prom Boutique.

Pictured from left are Supervisor Ed Romaine; Sharon Boyd, Executive Director, Dress for Success Brookhaven; Michelle Young, Director at Macy’s Smith Haven Mall; Lisa Keyes, Town of Brookhaven Commissioner of General Services; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Arlene Famoso, Stylist at Macy’s Smith Haven and Councilman Kevin LaValle. For more information about Dress for Success Brookhaven, visit the Town website or call 631-451-9127.