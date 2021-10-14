Gurwin recognized as one of America’s best nursing home

Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Commack, a member of Gurwin Healthcare System, has been ranked as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2022 by Newsweek Magazine, one of only six Long Island nursing homes to make the list.

A total of 450 top facilities across 25 states were ranked this year, including 55 of the more than 600 nursing homes located in New York. Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global data research firm, to establish nursing home rankings based on rigorous criteria including performance data, peer recommendations, and response to COVID-19.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has continued to rise above, putting their own concerns and safety aside for the well-being of our residents. Being recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes in America validates the efforts of staff in every department at every level, and I am so proud of our entire team,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System.

The Gurwin Center also received a 1st quintile ranking from the New York State Department of Health’s Nursing Home Quality Initiative program, which recognizes nursing homes based on quality, compliance and efficiency measures.