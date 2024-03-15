Dr. James Bruno selected as a Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society

Neurologist and sleep disorders specialist Dr. James Bruno has been selected as a Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society (FAES). This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Bruno’s professional accomplishments and unwavering dedication to the field of epilepsy.

As a board-certified neurologist with expertise in epilepsy and sleep disorders, Dr. Bruno brings knowledge and experience to his practice at Three Village Neurology, 4511 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station (www.threevillageneurology.com) which offers a range of specialized services, including the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy, sleep apnea, and other individuals affected by neurological disorders using the latest technologies to diagnose and treat these conditions including Polysomnography and Electroencephalography.

In addition to his private practice, Dr. Bruno is a clinical associate professor of neurology at SUNY Stony Brook, co-directs the St. Charles Hospital Epilepsy Center and sits on the Professional Advisory Board at Long Island Island’s Epilepsy Foundation.