Dr. Israel Brown joins New York Health

New York Health (NY Health) has announced the addition of board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Israel K.O.B. Brown, DO, FACOOG. He will practice at 518 Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma and 6277 NY-25A in Wading River.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brown join NY Health,“ said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health.. “Dr. Brown brings 14 years of experience in Women’s Health and will make a great addition to our practice.”

Dr. Brown brings a wealth of expertise and a patient-centered, holistic approach to his practice. His areas of specialization include Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Menstrual Disorders, Endometriosis, and Diabetic Complications in pregnancy.

“I am excited to join NY Health and contribute to their vision and mission of providing healthcare to patients regardless of their backgrounds,” said Dr. Brown.

He is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOOG), as well as a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and a member of Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Osteopathic Association (AOA).

As an Alum of the National Health Service Corp, Dr. Brown worked with the underserved communities of Fresno County, California, as well as in private practice and speaks English, Twi, Akan, and Guan.

To make an appointment with Dr. Brown, call 631-473-7171.