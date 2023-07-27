Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff joins New York Health

New York Health (NY Health) has announced the addition of board-certified urologist Sherwin Zargaroff, MD. Dr. Zargaroff will practice at 5316 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.

“Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff will make a wonderful addition to our team of urologists at NY Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His dedication to staying abreast of the latest advancements in the field, combined with his compassionate approach, will ensure that our patients receive the highest quality of care.”

Dr. Zargaroff specializes in kidney stones, enlarged prostate, trouble voiding, overactive bladder, urinary tract infections, sexual dysfunction, low testosterone, urological cancer workups, hypogonadism, varicocele repair, and male infertility.

“The field of urology offers a great balance between the surgical and medical management of a patient’s urological issues,” Dr. Zargaroff said. “Urology has always been at the forefront of innovative technology. When coupled with patient-centered care, we can treat the full patient — by developing individualized, comprehensive care plans.”

He has authored in peer-reviewed journals and has been a speaker at urological conferences across the nation. He is a member of the American Urological Association and is fluent in both English and Farsi languages.

To make an appointment with Dr. Zargaroff, call 631-758-7003.