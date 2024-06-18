Dave Brubeck is ‘Restored and Reimagined’ at The Jazz Loft on June 28

Saxophonist Jon De Lucia brings Brubeck’s music to life with his ‘Brubeck Octet Project’

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present saxophonist Jon De Lucia and his all-star New York City Jazz octet in concert on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. for a tribute to legendary jazz visionary Dave Brubeck. Brubeck was one of the most famous and prolific jazz musicians of the 20th century. Brubeck “Restored and Reimagined” is the result of years of archival work by De Lucia, who has brought Brubeck’s arrangements back to life for the first time since the 1950s. The Brubeck Octet Project will be performing songs from De Lucia’s latest album, The Brubeck Octet Project, which will be released on July 12, 2024, with CD’s available for sale at the performance.

“The impact Dave Brubeck had on Jazz is astounding,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “His long and successful career and life well lived made an indelible mark on how we communicate this music. To be able to hear again what Dave was composing in the vein of the west coast/cool Jazz scene is something really exciting. This is going to be a performance not to be missed!”

The Brubeck Octet features Jon De Lucia, Tenor Saxophone; Jay Rattman – Alto Saxophone; Becca Patterson – Trombone; Andrew Hadro – Clarinet, Baritone Saxophone; Glenn Zaleski – Piano; Daniel Duke – Bass; and Keith Balla – Drums.

Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students and $15 for children. For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.