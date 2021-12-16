Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to open Huntington Main Street office Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityReal EstateTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 16, 2021 0 6 Eric McCarthy and Deidre O'Connell in front of the new location. Photo courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby's Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that it is in the process of moving its longtime Huntington office from Park Avenue to a prime location on the corner of Main Street and New York Avenue in downtown Huntington Village. The new office will reap the benefits of high visibility and heavy foot traffic in this destination village known for its popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Chief Executive Officer Deirdre O’Connell made the announcement with the expectation that the new office will open in early spring 2022. “To say that we are excited about our new location is an understatement,” said O’Connell. “We are delighted to bring a state of the art real estate office to downtown Huntington Village. Not only is Huntington the hometown of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, our very first office was founded on this busy corner in 1922. Its opening will coincide with the start of our 100th anniversary celebration.” As the new home base for some 50 real estate advisors, the office, located at 263 Main Street with display windows running alongside New York Ave., has already been festooned with signs bearing Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s familiar whale logo. “We’re sad to say goodbye to our longtime home on Park Avenue,” said O’Connell, “but this new office will incorporate design elements developed to accommodate the latest technology, the health and safety needs of those who work there or visit, and include leading edge meeting rooms.” Eric McCarthy, sales manager of the Huntington office, is equally enthused about the move to Main Street. “An essential part of our culture is being part of the local community, and we will be in the thick of it here on Main Street. Huntington is among Long Island’s most desirable communities in which to live, and we look forward to inviting our neighbors, friends and passersby to stop in and say hello.”