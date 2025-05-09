Daniel Gale Foundation launches annual clothing drive to support Dress for Success

The Daniel Gale Foundation, the philanthropic division of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, has announced the launch of its 25th annual clothing drive in support of Dress for Success.

From now through the end of May, all 29 Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty offices from Brooklyn and Queens to the Hamptons will be collecting new or gently used professional clothing and accessories to help local women dress for success—literally. Items being accepted include dress and pant suits and separates, blouses, shoes, coats, handbags, and other business-appropriate attire. All donations will benefit Dress for Success, which supports unemployed and underemployed women by providing professional attire and tools to help them succeed in their job search and career development.

“Whether it’s the first impression a property or a person makes, no one understands the power of presentation like a real estate agent,” said Deirdre O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “But this drive is about so much more than clothes—it’s about helping women feel seen, valued, and equipped to take the next step in their careers and lives.”

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s partnership with Dress for Success began in 2000, when agents and employees were first invited to participate in a company-wide clothing collection. Since then, the initiative has become a cherished annual tradition, with the company donating truckloads of high-quality business attire that has supported countless women on their journeys to economic independence and personal empowerment.

This year’s drive continues the legacy of service that is a hallmark of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s culture—supporting not only the communities in which its agents work but also those striving to build better futures for themselves and their families.

Community members are invited to join the effort by dropping off donations at a Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty office. To find the nearest location, visit www.danielgale.com/locations.