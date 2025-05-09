Three Village Civic Association hosts planning meeting for Setauket Harbor Park

1 of 2

In a recent meeting at Studio 268 in East Setauket, around two dozen community activists began planning for a new expanded park in the downtown area, which many hope will help Main Street become a place where residents can stroll, take in views of the harbor and learn about Setauket’s local history.

Organized by the Three Village Civic Association, headed by Charlie Tramontana, the participants included Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) and members of the Thre Village Chamber of Commerce, the Three Village Rotary Club and the Setalcott Nation, among others.

The working group will be meeting over the next several months to develop a plan that will then be incorporated into the Town of Brookhaven’s park project plan.

Charlie Tramontana said, “today was the first meeting of the working and planning group where we walked the park and discussed features that we hope to incorporate into the eventual plan for the park.”

The Three Village Civic Association plans to take the ideas and incorporate them into a computer generated site plan that will be created by Joseph Betz, a professor of architecture at Farmingdale College and member of the civic association.