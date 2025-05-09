Joe Erland and Harry Heywood honored for their contributions to Village of Port Jefferson

1 of 5

By Sofia Febles

The sun was beaming down on parkland located on Caroline Avenue in Port Jefferson May 3, where two families gathered to honor their fathers. Two pillars of Port Jefferson were honored today: Joe Erland and Harry Heywood.

Joe Erland, also known as Mr. Port Jefferson, was a Port Jefferson Fire Department commissioner, village trustee and deputy mayor. A lover of softball, the field in Heywood Park was rededicated as Joe Erland Field. As Port Jefferson Village Mayor Lauren Sheprow mentioned during the ceremony, “Joe Erland has been described by his peers as humble, kind-hearted, and approachable…He always wanted to help people around him.”

Harry and Lois Heywood were commended for their tremendous contributions to the village. Harry Heywood and his wife Lois were married in 1931 where they began developing their legacy. They were involved in many organizations including the Ground Observation Corps and the Aircraft Warning Service that Harry developed and volunteered at.

Harry Heywood developed Suassa park, where he constructed a 40-foot watchtower that serves as a lookout point for aircrafts during World War II. The Heywoods utilized the park for the town’s benefit, creating parks and athletic fields for kids and adults to play baseball, softball, and soccer for many years and more years to come. They donated the ballfield and creek to the community in the 1950’s.

Many people spoke at the dedication ceremony including Deputy Mayor Bob Juliano, Legislator Steven Englebright, former Parks & Recreation Director Ron Carlson, Pete Heywood and Steve Erland, Joe Erland’s son. The people who spoke talked very highly about Joe Erland and the Heywood family. Englebright said, “parks last forever.” Englebright said we want to “appreciate and remember these important people who contributed so much to Port Jefferson”.

Erland has a son named Steve and two daughters named Michelle and Andrea. Steve Erland said his father “dedicated his life to this village.”

Peter Heywood, Harry and Louis’ son, and Peter’s daughter Randi were amazed and honored to have the park named after their family. The mayor mentioned that this couple were” two pillars of Port Jefferson whose civic contributions and love story helped shape Port Jefferson Village for nearly a century.” Peter Heywood and his daughters Randi and Lisa have continued their legacy and have been contributing to the parks. Sheprow said, “All of Port Jefferson now proudly remembers this is not just a park, but as Heywood Park- where love, learning and legacy live on”.

The Joe Erland Field at Heywood Park will always be a reflection of the impact Erland and the Heywoods have made in Port Jefferson.