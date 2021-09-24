Culper Spy author Bill Bleyer heads to LIM for book discussion on Oct. 10

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bill Bleyer on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. for a discusses the true story of the Culper Spy Ring that helped to win the Revolutionary War and George Washington’s earlier attempts at gathering intelligence including Nathan Hale as detailed in his newly released book “George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide.” (The History Press, 2021)

After the book discussion, enjoy a final opportunity to see the newly discovered Culper Spy letter while it is still on vie. The handwritten letter that is dated November 8, 1779, and is from Benjamin Tallmadge (using his alias, John Bolton) to Robert Townsend (alias, Samuel Culper Jr.) is the only known surviving letter between the two.

The program, which will take place in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room, is free with museum admission, but pre-registration is strongly recommended due to capacity limits.

Please note: Your spot will not be guaranteed until you are contacted by the education department to confirm your registration. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated to attend this live program. Based upon current health determinations, the program may need to switch to a virtual format if needed. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.