Comsewogue Public Library receives 4-star rating

Comsewogue Public Library has recently been awarded a 2021 Four Star Library rating by Library Journal.

Now in its 14th year, the LJ Index of Public Library Service scores libraries across the U.S. by measuring circulation of physical and electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public computer usage, Wi-Fi sessions and electronic information retrievals.

Based on these scores, the libraries are given a rating of from three to five stars.

“We’re excited to share with the communities we serve that their public library has been recognized for excellence by Library Journal, a leading national publication in our field,” said Comsewogue Director Debbie Englehardt. “Comsewogue Public Library’s staff continually delivers collections and services the public needs and wants, and goes beyond, regularly delighting members of all ages with new, innovative offerings. We’ll keep doing just that in 2022!”

Comsewogue Public Library was also designated a Star Library in 2016.

“If you’re not a Comsewogue Public Library member yet, we encourage you to join so that you can enjoy all we have to offer,” said Head of Adult Services, Lori Holtz. “For your convenience, you can now apply for a CPL card online at cplib.org/join.”

Library Journal’s 2021 scores and ratings are based on fiscal year 2019 data from the Public Library Survey of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Due to the inherent delay in data collection and analysis, the scores reflect pre-pandemic times.