The 2022 Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Queens have been crowned!

J & L Dream Productions, Inc. have announced their newest Long Island Queens! On Jan. 16at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College, Jessica Fuentes from Massapequa was crowned Miss Long Island Teen 2022 and Nadgeena Jerome from Baldwin was crowned Miss Long Island 2022. The event was held at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre.

They will begin their year of appearances promoting their platforms and engaging in the Long Island community. Jessica will be promoting her platform of mental health awareness and Nadgeena will be promoting her advocacy of mental health awareness through her initiative #reversethestigma.

Later this year, the 2022 queens will compete for the titles of Miss New York USA® and Miss New York Teen USA®, a title that is no stranger to the Long Island Pageants.

Top 5 Finalists Miss:

Miss Long Island 2022, Nadgeena Jerome, Baldwin; 1st Runner Up, Maxine Cesar, Valley Stream; 2nd Runner Up, Moumita Khondakar, Dix Hills; 3rd Runner Up, Lianne Webb, Baldwin, 4th Runner Up, Candace Johnson, Amityville

Top 5 Finalists Teen:

Miss Long Island Teen 2022, Jessica Fuentes, Massapequa; 1st Runner Up, Angelica Rivera, Merrick; 2nd Runner Up, Kennedy Ramos, Oceanside; 3rd Runner Up, Abigaille St. Fort, Valley Steam; 4th Runner Up, Gabriella Abruzzo, Massapequa

Other Award Winners:

Miss Photogenic Teen: Abigaille St. Fort, Valley Stream; Miss Photogenic: Janette Sheldrick, Centereach; Community Queen Teen: Emily Hall, Valley Stream; Community Queen Miss: Madisyn King, Shoreham; Directors Award Teen: Madeleine Cannon, Massapequa; Directors Award Miss: Lianne Webb, Baldwin; and Pageantry Spirit Award: Matessa Turner, Amityville

Also, I Am An Inspiration Teen: Angelica Rivera, Merrick; I Am An Inspiration Miss: Katrina Albanese, Center Moriches; Leader of Tomorrow Award Teen: Kennedy Ramos, Oceanside; Leader of Tomorrow Award Miss: Nadgeena Jerome, Baldwin; People’s Choice Teen: Erin Garnier & Sofia Garnier, Valley Stream; People’s Choice Miss: Candace Johnson, Amityville; Miss Congeniality Teen: Madeleine Cannon, Massapequa; and Miss Congeniality: Katrina Albanese, Center Moriches.

To follow Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen’s journey to the state title or to request the 2022 queens for an appearance, please contact [email protected] For more information on how you can become the next Miss Long Island or Miss Long Island Teen, visit www.lipageants.com.