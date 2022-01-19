On January 14, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and Councilwoman Jane Bonner were honored to officiate at the swearing in ceremony of the incoming officers of the Port Jefferson Senior Citizen Club. The installation ceremony was held at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai.

The incoming officers of the club were presented with a Certificates of Congratulations from the Town acknowledging their selection as officers and the outgoing officers received Certificates of Appreciation for their service to the club. Pictured left to right are Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Club Secretary Annette Okula; Treasurer, Joanne Daube; President, Edythe Budke; First Vice President Phyllis Rosen; Second Vice President, Sharon Goodman; Club Leader, Shirley Hudson and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (right).

“Thank you to current and past officers of the Port Jefferson Senior Citizen Club for their service. It’s important that we continue to support our Senior Clubs and I look forward to working with them to improve our community and meet their needs,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet with the Port Jefferson Senior Citizen Club members and I am happy to see them enjoying our senior center again. Congratulations to the newly installed officers and a thank you to the outgoing officers for their service to the club,” added Councilwoman Bonner.