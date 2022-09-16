Cougars tame Wolverines, win in straight sets

1 of 32

The Newfield Wolverines had their hands full with crosstown rival Centereach during a League IV girls volleyball matchup Thursday, Sept. 15.

Both teams at 0-2 looked to notch their first win of this early season. Newfield would have to wait another day as the visiting Cougars never let up, sweeping their hosts in three games 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.

Senior Emma Tsaknakis and junior Mackenzie Marquardt teamed up for 15 kills between them. Senior Kate Timarky had 33 kills and Leah Kaplan, also a senior, notched 12 assists.

Both teams retake the court Monday, Sept. 19. Centereach will be seeking its second straight win when the team travels to Longwood, and Newfield hopes to get its first win in a road game against Walt Whitman. First service is 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

— Photos by Bill Landon