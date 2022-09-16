Cougars tame Wolverines, win in straight sets

Centereach senior Kate Timarky sets up. Photo by Bill Landon
Lily Kolasinski and Amber Stevenson battle at net for Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Natalia Zdeb with a spike at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Point: Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Emma Tsaknakis with a big dig. Photo by Bill Landon
Cougars at the ready. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Faithann Nikodem keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Cougars at the ready. Photo by Bill Landon
Battle at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior captain Amber Stevenson with a return. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Karly Hackal digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Mackenzie Marquardt keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Natalia Zdeb with a spike at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Advantage, Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior captain Amber Stevenson with a return. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Sofia Colon from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Point: Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Aynna Simpson digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Ella Chapman keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Katie Lewis spikes at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Emma Tsaknakis keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Faithann Nikodem sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Leah Kaplan sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Aynna Simpson returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Amanda Mahnke tips the ball over the net. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Faithann Nikodem sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Ella Chapman sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Natalia Zdeb from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Katie Lewis digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Emma Tsaknakis from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Katie Lewis with a return. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Kate Timarky digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon

The Newfield Wolverines had their hands full with crosstown rival Centereach during a League IV girls volleyball matchup Thursday, Sept. 15. 

Both teams at 0-2 looked to notch their first win of this early season. Newfield would have to wait another day as the visiting Cougars never let up, sweeping their hosts in three games 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.

Senior Emma Tsaknakis and junior Mackenzie Marquardt teamed up for 15 kills between them. Senior Kate Timarky had 33 kills and Leah Kaplan, also a senior, notched 12 assists. 

Both teams retake the court Monday, Sept. 19. Centereach will be seeking its second straight win when the team travels to Longwood, and Newfield hopes to get its first win in a road game against Walt Whitman. First service is 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

— Photos by Bill Landon

