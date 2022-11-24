Coram man arrested for making fake 911 calls Police & Fire by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 4 Stock photo Man arrested for making fake 911 calls On Nov. 21, Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man who allegedly made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span. Andrew Welcom made a 911 call on Aug. 18, reporting a woman had been assaulted and any law enforcement officer that attempted to enter a Lake Ronkonkoma home to help her would be shot. Police responded to the location and found no one in the home was in danger and there were no problems at the house. As a result of the incident, the Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigated similar incidents and located four additional 911 calls dating back to November 2020 that could be traced to Welcom. The calls all reported a suspicious person or crime and all were determined to be unfounded. During at least one of the phone calls, Welcom identified himself as a New York City Police officer. Following an investigation, Welcom, 34, was arrested and charged with five counts of Falsely Reporting an Incident and two counts of Criminal Impersonation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8426.