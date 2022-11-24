Wanted for Commack petit larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 2 File photo Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a leaf blower from the driveway of a residence on Old Indian Head Road in Commack on Oct. 13 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The man was driving a red two-door pickup truck with a white tailgate. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.