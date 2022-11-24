Melville man sentenced for child pornography and coercion crimes Police & Fire by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 4 http://www.istockphoto.com/file_thumbview_approve.php?size=1&id=13316132 Bradley Garyn Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 21 the sentencing of Bradley Garyn to an indeterminate prison term of 5 to 15 years in prison after a 2020 four-month long investigation into child pornography and coercion crimes following a juvenile female’s report to law enforcement that the defendant coerced her into providing him with explicit photographs and videos via the social media platform Snapchat. The investigation revealed that Garyn established contact with multiple juvenile females on Snapchat under multiple usernames including “ipay4feetpics,” “paying4feetpics” and “PayU4Selfies.” The defendant offered $10 payment in exchange for “selfies” or photographs of the girls’ feet. After establishing communication with the victims, Garyn solicited increasingly explicit photographs and videos in exchange for higher amounts of money, up to $500. In one instance, Garyn coerced a victim into sending him sexually explicit photographs and video by threatening to disseminate intimate images of her. Garyn was arrested in December 2020 and search warrants were executed by law enforcement to seize and search various computer equipment and cellular telephones in his possession. Garyn, 29, pleaded guilty on Sept. 19.