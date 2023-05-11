Coram man arrested after shooting Suffolk County police officer

Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man on May 11 after he shot a Suffolk County police officer in Coram.

Sixth Precinct officers were conducting surveillance on a Norfleet Lane home after receiving information that Janell Funderburke, who was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred two days earlier, was inside. Funderburke exited the home and upon seeing officers, he fled. One officer pursued the suspect on foot and Funderburke fired two shots at the officer, striking him in the right thigh, in front of 86 Homestead Drive at approximately 12:50 a.m.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the department assigned to the Sixth Precinct Anti-Crime Unit, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via police vehicle and will undergo surgery. Funderburke, 20, of 98 Homestead Drive, was charged with Attempted Aggravated Murder and Robbery 1st Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.