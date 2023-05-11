Wanted for Shirley arson

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who set a vehicle on fire in Shirley in April.

A 2022 Honda Civic was intentionally set on fire on Smith Street on April 8 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The vehicle, which was unoccupied, had been stolen from Poospatuck Lane in Mastic earlier in the day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.