Stony Brook Cancer Center hosts Block the Sun, Not the Fun event at Smith Haven Mall May 13

May is designated as National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month and with summer right around the corner, it’s important to know how to keep your family sun-safe during all your outdoor activities. On Saturday, May 13, don’t miss an interactive, fun, educational and free event for the whole family that promotes sun safety and provides information about preventing skin cancer. Stony Brook Cancer Center and Stony Brook Dermatology Associates are hosting free skin cancer screenings, followed by its family-friendly event at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove featuring activities like:

Interacting with Long Island Aquarium critters

Mascot appearances from Stony Brook’s Wolfie, Urban Air’s Urbie, Splish from Splish Splash, LI Aquarium’s Jimbo Jaws and Splashes of Hope’s Vincent Van Monkey

Magic tricks, a balloon artist, a caricaturist and face painting fun for the whole family

Striking a pose in a photo booth

Free giveaways and discount coupons from community partners

WHEN:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Skin Cancer Screenings – 11AM – 12PM

Block the Sun, Not the Fun Event – Noon to 3 PM

WHERE:

Screenings:

Stony Brook Dermatology Associates

1320 Stony Brook Road

Building F, Suite 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Block the Sun, Not the Fun Event:

Smith Haven Mall Center Court

313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY 11755

WHO:

Healthcare experts from Stony Brook Medicine during skin cancer screenings

Representatives from healthcare and community partners

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. with 1 in 5 people being diagnosed with it in their lifetime. Stony Brook healthcare experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide resources pertaining to sun safety, including prevention and resources for skin cancer screening.

For a breakdown of what you need to know to be sun safe this summer check out these videos featuring Dr. Tara Kaufmann & Dr. Robert Hayman. They discuss sun safety, share facts about ultraviolet (UV) rays, and offer guidelines and resources on skin cancer concerns.

For more information about the event visit,

https://cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu/CancerCenterEvents/SunSafety23