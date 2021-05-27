By Barbara Beltrami

With Memorial Day just around the corner, we will finally be gathering without guilt or fear with family, friends and neighbors to whoop up together at picnics, barbecues and maybe even pool parties. It will be a time to remember not just those Americans who have fallen on the battlefield but the more than 600,000 who have succumbed to the coronavirus over the past year. Like so many large get togethers, this one will probably be a cooperative effort with each guest bringing some part of the meal. If the answer you got to “What can I bring?” was “dessert,” then I suggest you think about dessert bars. Easier than cookies and good travelers, they will delight both young and old.

Maria’s Pineapple-Coconut Bars

YIELD: Makes about two dozen bars

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch salt

2 sticks unsalted butter

12 ounces softened cream cheese

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 eggs

One 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 1/3 cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup finely chopped almonds

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 13x9x2” baking dish. In a medium bowl combine flour, 1/2 cup sugar and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in 1 1/2 sticks of the butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Spread over bottom of prepared pan and press into place with fingers; bake for 12 minutes. In medium bowl combine cream cheese, the remaining 1/4 cup sugar, vanilla and eggs. Spread over baked crust, then spread pineapple evenly on top. Melt remaining 1/4 cup butter and let cool; In a separate bowl, combine coconut, melted butter and almonds; spread over pineapple — cream cheese mixture. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until coconut and almonds are nicely browned. Let cool 15 minutes, then chill until set. Cut into squares and serve with hot coffee or tea.

Mary Alice’s Golden Squares

YIELD: Makes about two dozen 2” squares

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, well-beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups sifted cake flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg white

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped nuts

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease a 13x9x2”pan. With electric mixer on low speed, beat butter until fluffy; gradually add sugar while continuing to beat until mixture is light in color Add eggs and vanilla; beat to combine. Sift together flour, salt and baking powder, then thoroughly blend with wet mixture. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Beat egg white until stiff; add brown sugar and continue to beat until stiff again. Fold in nuts, then spread over batter in pan. Bake 25 minutes, remove from oven and let cool to room temperature; cut into squares and serve with iced tea, coffee, or lemonade.

Stephen’s Mother’s Lemon Bars

YIELD: Makes about 20 squares

INGREDIENTS:

Two 8-ounce sticks unsalted butter, softened

3 1/2 cups sugar

3 cups flour

Pinch coarse salt

6 extra-large eggs at room temperature

3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Confectioners’ sugar, if desired

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. In large electric mixer bowl cream the butter and 1/2 cup sugar; add two cups of the flour and the salt and mix on low speed just until combined. Turn dough onto a floured board and gather into a ball; flatten and press into a 13 x 9 x 2” baking dish; build up a two-inch edge on sides; refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes, then bake 15 to 20 minutes until crust turns a light golden; remove, place on wire rack and let cool to room temperature. Whisk together the eggs, remaining sugar and flour, lemon zest and juice, then pour into crust; bake until set, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, then dust with confectioners’ sugar, if using, and cut into squares. Serve with raspberry sorbet.